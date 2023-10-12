OIC: Israeli Military Aggression Against the Palestinians is a War Crime

(MENAFN- OIC) Jeddah, 12 October 2023�



The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly condemns the ongoing Israeli military aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip for the sixth day in a row, killing more than 1,200 martyrs, wounding thousands of civilians, including women and children, and destructing residential buildings, civilian facilities, infrastructure, hospitals, schools, places of worship, and United Nations facilities. Add to this the inhumane water and power outages and continued daily deliberate killings in West Bank cities in conjunction with the repeated attacks on the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque. The OIC considers this brutal aggression against the Palestinian people a blatant international and humanitarian law violation and a war crime.

The OIC holds Israel, the occupying power, fully responsible for the repercussions of the continuation of this sinful aggression, calling, at the same time, for the international community to intervene urgently to force Israel, the occupying power, to stop its ongoing attacks against the Palestinian people immediately, and to ensure the opening of humanitarian corridors to facilitate the entry of medicines and food supplies and basic needs to the Gaza Strip.





