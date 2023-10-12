EU official says urges aid for Gaza

(MENAFN) On Thursday, European Council President Charles Michel emphasized the necessity of delivering essential provisions to the most disadvantaged individuals in Gaza while underscoring the importance of upholding international humanitarian law.



“Universal values and human dignity. Always and everywhere. This is the core of the EU,” Michel mentioned in a post on X.



Since the commencement of the Israel-Palestine conflict on Saturday, there have been more than 1,200 Palestinian casualties and over 1,300 Israeli casualties.



In a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Israeli forces have initiated a sustained and robust military campaign against the Gaza Strip, responding to a military offensive conducted by the Palestinian group Hamas within Israeli territories.



The conflict was triggered by Hamas launching Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel, an extensive surprise attack encompassing rocket launches and incursions into Israel via land, sea, and air. Hamas cited this offensive as retaliation for the incursion into the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and increased acts of violence by Israeli settlers against Palestinians.

MENAFN12102023000045015839ID1107232120