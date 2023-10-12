GCC stocks see higher volatility

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets recorded mixed performances and higher volatility as uncertainty remains around the energy markets' direction.

The Dubai stock market recorded a volatile trading session but remains relatively stable compared to previous days. The real estate sector could weigh on the market’s performance if it continues to record price corrections after this year's stellar performance. Overall, strong local fundamentals could help the market recover although some concerns could remain around the geopolitical developments in the region.

The Abu Dhabi stock market could continue to see downside risks although it could find some support near last month’s bottom. The volatility in oil prices could continue to fuel uncertainty in the market and could be a major focus for traders.

The Qatari stock market continued its rebound after yesterday’s surge however traders could move to secure their gains as the market remains at risk overall. The strong volatility in energy markets and in natural gas in particular could continue to affect sentiment.

The Saudi stock market remained on a downtrend overall and recorded a volatile trading session today. The market could continue to see downside risks due to the volatility in energy markets.





