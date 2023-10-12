South Korea observes 2 new baby giant pandas during special naming ceremony

(MENAFN) South Korea recently had the opportunity to closely observe its two new baby giant pandas during a special naming ceremony that coincided with the celebration of the 100th day since their birth. The adorable female cubs, born on July 7 at the Everland theme park near Seoul, were given the names "Rui Bao," signifying "wise treasure," and "Hui Bao," meaning "shining treasure." The birth of these pandas has been met with immense enthusiasm and affection from the public.



Over half a million panda enthusiasts participated in the naming process through online voting, with a fortunate few fans receiving invitations to attend the ceremony in person. The event was attended by individuals like Lee Da-young, a 20-year-old university student who shared her delight at attending the ceremony, marking her third visit to the zoo in just two months to catch a glimpse of the beloved pandas. This occasion highlighted the profound connection between the people of South Korea and these charming baby pandas, offering a heartwarming celebration of nature's wonders and the bonds they create.



"I've always liked pandas, so I came to Everland last week and also a month ago," Lee informed AFP. "But I'm honoured to have come again on such a great opportunity.”

