Jordan shows unwavering support for Palestine amid Israel’s aid obstruction to Gaza

(MENAFN) In the face of Israel's alleged obstruction of humanitarian aid to Gaza, Jordan remains steadfast in its support for the Palestinian people, according to observers.



King Abdullah of Jordan has issued instructions for the delivery of essential medical assistance to Gaza, underscoring Jordan's unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause.



An official from the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) informed a Jordan-based news agency that the medical aid is prepared for immediate delivery and is scheduled to be dispatched on Wednesday night. This aid will transit through the Rafah crossing, with close coordination involving Egypt. Furthermore, the JHCO has announced its readiness to receive donations from Jordanian citizens for shipment to Gaza.



Political analyst Mohammad Al Tal has mentioned that negotiations are currently in progress to facilitate the transfer of medical aid to Gaza through the Rafah crossings.



“Israel announced earlier that it will not allow any aid to enter through Rafah crossings, which is against human rights and international conventions,” Tal further mentioned.

MENAFN12102023000045015839ID1107232116