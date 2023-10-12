Real estate, banking leaders urge Fed reserve to halt interest rate increases

(MENAFN) Prominent figures in the real estate and banking sectors are making a collective appeal to the Federal Reserve to cease its ongoing efforts to raise interest rates. Their plea comes as these industries grapple with the challenges posed by soaring housing costs and what they describe as a "historic shortage" of available homes for sale.



In a letter addressed to the Fed Board of Governors and Chair Jerome Powell, leading officials from key organizations have expressed their deep concerns regarding the trajectory of monetary policy and the consequences it is inflicting on the beleaguered real estate market. The National Association of Home Builders, the Mortgage Bankers Association, and the National Association of Realtors jointly drafted the letter, emphasizing the shared apprehension within their respective memberships. They assert that the ongoing ambiguity surrounding the Fed's interest rate decisions has played a role in recent rate increases and market volatility.



The core of their plea to the Federal Reserve is a request not to "consider further rate hikes." Additionally, they urge the central bank not to actively divest its holdings of mortgage securities, at least until the housing market has attained a level of stability. This appeal underscores the gravity of the housing crisis and the mounting challenges faced by those involved in real estate and banking, emphasizing the need for a cautious and measured approach to interest rate policy.

