Delta Air Lines witnesses significant increase in profit in Q3

(MENAFN) Delta Air Lines has witnessed a significant increase in its profit during the third quarter, with a nearly 60 percent rise, fueled by robust travel demand that persisted throughout the summer. This demand was particularly notable for international journeys, marking a positive trend for the airline.



However, in its quarterly report released on Thursday, Delta indicated that its full-year earnings forecast has been adjusted towards the lower end of a previous estimate. The company now expects adjusted earnings for the year to be in the range of USD6 to USD6.25 per share, compared to the initial forecast of USD6 to USD7 per share made in July. Additionally, Delta has lowered its free cash flow estimate for the year from USD3 billion, as predicted in the summer, to USD2 billion.



The key factor affecting the revised outlook is a significant surge in fuel prices, which has the potential to impact the airline's profitability. Nevertheless, the airline remains optimistic about the last quarter of the year, with expectations of strong travel demand. Delta anticipates that its revenue for the fourth quarter will increase by 9 percent to 12 percent compared to the same period in 2022. Per-share earnings for Q4 are projected to be between USD1.05 and USD1.30, in line with analysts' estimates.



Delta's CEO, Ed Bastian, expressed confidence that many of the positive trends seen in the third quarter would continue in the fourth quarter, underscoring the resilience of travel demand. Despite the challenges posed by rising fuel costs, the airline remains cautiously optimistic about its performance in the coming months.

