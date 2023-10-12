Spiritual Awakenings International Speaker: Murdered For Million-Dollar Life Insurance Policy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ana Christina will share her powerful Near-Death Experience, which occurred when she was poisoned for her million-dollar life insurance policy, paralyzed, raped and then suffocated to death. Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, 1 PM Eastern Time, 10 AM Pacific Time

As Ana Christina describes in her presentation:“I felt his body leaning over mine and his fingers holding my nostrils shut. . .then, he released his grip on my nose and left the room, leaving me paralyzed, naked, and curled up on the floor.”

Ana Christina, My Sweet Encounter with Death, speaks on October 21, 2023, for Spiritual Awakenings International (during Domestic Violence Awareness Month)

- Jeffery Olsen, bestselling author of KnowingCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A few years ago, Ana Christina was left for dead. She will share her eye-opening story of being poisoned for her million-dollar life insurance policy and suffocated - resulting in a powerful and inspiring Near-Death Experience (NDE). This presentation is on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 1 p.m. Eastern Time (10 a.m. Pacific). The public can register to attend this online event for free at .Ana Christina will describe her crossing over and visiting the heavenly planes. She shares with audiences how amazing and sweet her death was, even under horrific circumstances. Her story is not just about what happens after we die but what takes place while one is dying, right up to the last breath. She will provide insight and awareness about death itself and share with everyone how her life was actually saved.As a CPA, Ana Christina serves as a Chief Financial Officer of a large nonprofit agency tending to the vulnerable and less fortunate. Her presentation will take the audience on a moving journey of love, heartache, and betrayal, followed by the bliss of her heavenly experience. She shares the profound and beautiful love of her experience after death. This inspiring Near-Death Experience is unique in that hers occurred because of premeditated murder-yet she remains optimistic, positive, and forgiving.Ana Christina has been inspiring people across the globe with the powerful story of her Near-Death Experience, and her ability to forgive and see her encounter as a blessing in disguise amazes many. The peace and love she experienced resonates and comforts family members and friends grieving over the loss of a loved one to any circumstances. The author is known to comfort many who have lost loved ones, including parents who lost a child and people who lost a loved one to suicide or murder. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Events to raise awareness about domestic violence take place throughout the month, and the hotline is .Ana Christina's audiences are usually at the edge of their seats and say hers is one of the most moving NDE stories that they have heard. Join the Spiritual Awakenings International one-hour online event on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 1:00 pm Eastern Time (10:00 am Pacific Time), followed by a 15-minute live Question and Answer period after the talk. The public will be able to share their questions for Ana Christina in the live online chat. Ana Christina has dedicated her book and presentations to all who have been murdered and whose voices were never heard.The mission of Spiritual Awakenings International® is to spread awareness globally of Spiritually Transformative Experiences. Learn more about Spiritual Awakenings International at SpiritualAwakeningsInternational. Learn about all upcoming programs and receive a free subscription to all Spiritual Awakenings International events at .Register to hear Ana Christina for free at:

