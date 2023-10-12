Synoption Wins Best Execution And Trading Solution Award At Hedgeweek APAC Digital Assets Awards 2023

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Synoption- FX and Crypto Options

SINGAPORE, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SynOption Pte Ltd, a leading provider of cutting-edge trading and execution solutions, added another feather to its cap by bagging Best Execution and Trading Solution category award at the Hedgeweek APAC Digital Assets Awards 2023. This accolade underscores SynOption's commitment to excellence and innovation in the digital assets space.The Hedgeweek APAC Digital Assets Awards 2023, in partnership with BarclayHedge, have become a hallmark of recognition for outstanding performance in the financial industry. Fund managers were pre-selected based on their 12-month performance leading up to the awards ceremony, making this recognition a testament to SynOption's consistent and impressive track record.Commenting on this remarkable achievement, Anchal Jain, CEO of SynOption, stated, "We are truly honored to receive the Best Execution and Trading Solution award from Hedgeweek. This recognition is an attestation to the hard work and dedication of our entire team at SynOption. We are committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower our clients to navigate the complex digital assets landscape efficiently."Gurpreet Chhatwal, COO of SynOption, added, "Winning this award is a monument to our relentless pursuit of excellence in providing top-tier execution and trading solutions to our clients. We will continue to innovate and deliver cutting-edge services to meet the evolving needs of our clients in the dynamic world of digital assets."SynOption's flagship Digital Asset offering, Synchro provides analytics and trade execution for block trades on multiple exchange contracts. Synchro also allows OTC trading of digital asset options , including first generation exotics. SynOption also operates an MAS regulated venue for trading of FX Options.As part of its SaaS offerings, SynOption provides workflow and whitelabel solutions for price construction and distribution for options on branded Single dealer platforms. Its digital assets risk management platform allows for institutional grade risk management of positions across exchanges and OTC contracts.SynOption's commitment to providing robust and reliable execution and trading solutions has solidified its position as a leader in the digital assets industry. This accolade from Hedgeweek further underscores the company's dedication to delivering excellence to its clients.About SynOption:SynOption is a fintech company at the forefront of FX and Digital Assets options technology. SynOption offers various solutions that help institutions in their options trading journey, including trading platforms, price distribution solutions and risk management solutions. With a strong focus on security, usability, and innovation, SynOption is revolutionizing the way investors access and engage with the Digital Assets derivatives market.

Gautam Kumar

SynOption

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn