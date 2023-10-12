Piroctone Olamine Market To Hit US$ 1.35 Billion By 2031 : Transparency Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Piroctone Olamine Market

Increase in production and demand for anti-dandruff shampoos is expected to be the primary driver of the global piroctone olamine market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In 2020, the global Piroctone Olamine Market achieved a valuation of US$ 828.8 million, with a projected growth rate of 4.6% from 2021 to 2031. By the end of 2031, the market is anticipated to surpass the value of US$ 1.35 billion.Piroctone olamine, derived from petrochemical sources, serves as an alternative to the commonly used zinc pyrithione compound. Shampoos containing piroctone olamine are effective in addressing various hair-related issues. Notably, piroctone olamine is a non-toxic antidandruff active ingredient, making it particularly suitable for manufacturing antidandruff shampoos and hair care products, including hair tonics and cream rinses with antidandruff properties.Get Sample Copy of the Report –According to Transparency Market Research's latest report on the piroctone olamine market for the forecast period spanning from 2021 to 2031, the increased use of piroctone olamine in hair care, anti-acne products, and deodorants is a pivotal factor expected to drive the global piroctone olamine market's growth during this period.Personal Care Products Unleash Growth OpportunitiesManufacturers in the piroctone olamine market are experiencing steady revenue streams, thanks to hair care and personal care products. Rising disposable income and enhanced consumer purchasing power are propelling product sales. Additionally, the demand for shampoos, soaps, and moisturizers is creating revenue opportunities for brands.The increased awareness of personal hygiene through social media and other promotional channels is further benefiting personal care brands. Research indicates that piroctone olamine is effective in treating conditions like psoriasis, hair loss, dandruff, and dry scalp, translating into revenue opportunities for market participants. Changing lifestyles and heightened environmental pollution levels are also contributing to the demand for hair care and skincare products.Do you have any query regarding this research? Ask your Query -Some of the major players operating in the Piroctone Olamine Market are:.Lonza.Clariant.Spec Chem Industry Inc..YanTai Aurora Chemical Co. Ltd..Kumar Organic Products Limited.Somu Group.Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd..Wuxi Zhufeng Fine Chemical Co. Ltd..Qingdao Fihonor Chemical Science & Technology Co. Ltd..Shandong Chuangying Chemical Co. Ltd.Market SegmentationPurity≥99%98%-99%97%-98%Have Queries? Speak to an expert :ApplicationHair CareDeodorantsBath ProductsAnti-acne ProductsSunscreenOthers (including Washing Products and Anti-microbial)Regions CoveredNorth AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East & AfricaLatin AmericaMore Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –Developments in Restorative Material Market Progress Trends and Growth OpportunitiesSales Insect Growth Regulator Market 2022-2031

