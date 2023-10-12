(MENAFN) Former CIA analyst, Larry Johnson, has stated with a high degree of certainty that Hamas is employing weaponry provided by the United States in its attacks on Israel. This revelation comes at a time when the United States is poised to increase military aid to West Jerusalem. Johnson asserted that it is highly likely, if not certain, that the weapons being used by the Palestinian militant group originated from United States sources. The primary question lies in determining whether these weapons were diverted from United States supplies intended for Ukraine, Afghanistan, or even the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.



Highlighting a concerning lack of effective oversight, Johnson pointed out that the billions of dollars in arms and military funding allocated by the United States to Ukraine over the past two years have not been subject to stringent controls. This raises the possibility that weapons initially intended for Ukraine may have found their way into Hamas' possession through various channels. Johnson further suggested that even weaponry provided by Israel to Ukraine could have potentially made its way into Hamas' arsenal through the black market. The ongoing conflict in Gaza, he noted, may offer insights into the extent of these weapon supplies.



Larry Johnson's remarks underscore the complex and often convoluted pathways through which weapons can circulate in the global arena. The concern raised about potential United States-supplied weaponry being utilized in the conflict between Hamas and Israel serves as a stark reminder of the need for rigorous oversight and accountability in the arms trade. This revelation also underscores the delicate balance between providing military aid for strategic interests and preventing unintended consequences, highlighting the challenges inherent in international arms transfers.



