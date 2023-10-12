US Republicans select new nominee for Speaker

(MENAFN) In a closed-door meeting of GOP lawmakers on Capitol Hill, Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise secured the Republican nomination for the position of House Speaker, narrowly edging out conservative contender Jim Jordan, who had received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. Scalise emerged victorious with a tally of 113 votes to Jordan's 99.



However, in order to assume the role of House Speaker, Scalise will need to garner the support of all of Jordan's backers.



Following the vote, Jordan graciously announced his endorsement of Scalise for the Speaker position, signaling a unity within the Republican Party. To officially become House Speaker, Scalise must secure a total of 217 votes. With the Republican Party currently holding 221 seats in the House, this leaves very little room for defections. While a significant portion of the 99 Republicans who initially supported Jordan have expressed their intent to throw their support behind Scalise, there remains a segment that has not yet been fully convinced.



The selection of Steve Scalise as the Republican nominee for House Speaker reflects the intricate dynamics and negotiations within the party. The process of securing the speakership entails not only obtaining majority support but also ensuring a united front among party members. Scalise's challenge now lies in solidifying his candidacy among those who initially rallied behind Jordan, emphasizing the importance of internal cohesion within the Republican Party as they navigate critical legislative decisions.



MENAFN12102023000045015687ID1107232089