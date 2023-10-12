White House explains Biden's comments on "Beheaded Babies" claim

(MENAFN) United States officials have issued a clarification after President Joe Biden made a statement claiming to have seen "confirmed pictures" of Palestinian militants allegedly "beheading children" in Israel. It has been clarified that President Biden did not personally view any such images; rather, he was conveying claims made by the Israeli government and media reports.



Addressing Jewish leaders, Biden expressed his shock at the alleged photos depicting horrifying acts against Israeli infants.



However, a subsequent statement from a White House spokesperson, reported by the Washington Post, revealed that officials were not aware of the specific pictures described by President Biden. Moreover, they stated that there was no independent confirmation of reports suggesting that children had been subjected to such atrocities during a significant Hamas attack on Israel over the weekend, despite Biden's use of the term "confirmed" in reference to the images.



The Washington Post reported that the President's comments regarding the alleged atrocities were based on information provided by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's spokesperson, as well as media reports from Israel, according to the White House. This clarification serves to highlight the complexity and sensitivity surrounding the dissemination and interpretation of information in the midst of a highly charged and emotionally charged geopolitical situation. It emphasizes the importance of accurate and verified information in shaping public understanding and discourse on such critical matters.



