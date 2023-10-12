Corecivic Enters Into Amendment And Extension Of Bank Credit Facility

The New Bank Credit Facility, among other things, increases the available borrowings under the revolving credit facility from $250 million to $275 million and increases the size of the term loan from an initial balance of $100 million to $125 million, extends the maturity date to October 11, 2028 from May 12, 2026, and makes conforming changes to replace the Bloomberg Short-Term Bank Yield Index, or BSBY, to the secured overnight financing rate, or SOFR. Further, financial covenants were modified to remove the $100 million limit of netting unrestricted cash and cash equivalents when calculating the consolidated total leverage ratio, the consolidated secured leverage ratio, and to increase the consolidated total leverage ratio resulting in a "springing lien" event from 4:00 to 1.00 to 4.25 to 1.00. At the closing of the New Bank Credit Facility, CoreCivic received approximately $33.8 million of net borrowings before transaction costs as a result of the increased size of the term loan, and the revolving credit facility remains undrawn except for approximately $17.4 million in outstanding letters of credit.

David M. Garfinkle, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, stated, "We are very pleased with the support from our new and existing financial partners enabling us to further extend our overall debt maturity profile, maintain a similar pricing structure, while providing us with greater financial flexibility."

