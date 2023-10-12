Resilinc Announces New Chief Administrative Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MILPITAS, CA, Oct. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc , a leading supply chain mapping, disruption sensing, and resiliency analytics company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Susy Dunn as Chief Administrative Officer (CAO). Dunn is the latest executive to join Resilinc's C-Suite as the company continues to scale in order to meet market demand for more resilient supply chains. In this integral role, Dunn will oversee a broad set of strategic functions including Global HR, Legal, Compliance, IT, and Facilities organizations.

“We are fortunate to be adding Susy to our leadership team as CAO. Her years of experience and cross-functional expertise in scaling companies will be invaluable as we continue to refine Resilinc's operational and people strategy," said Resilinc CEO, Bindiya Vakil.“Susy's proven track record of developing scalable and best-in-class internal organizational structure and processes will only further bolster Resilinc's standing as the gold standard of supply chain resiliency solutions.”

Susy joins Resilinc with over 25 years of experience working in software, hardware, and the energy sector. She's found her passion in SaaS serving the needs of enterprise customers, bringing deep operational and cross-functional expertise to scale companies through their next growth stage. Most recently, Susy served as Chief Administrative Officer at Zapproved, an ediscovery software provider for corporate legal departments, which was acquired by Exterro in 2023.

“I'm thrilled to be joining Resilinc, working alongside accomplished executives who not only understand and believe in our mission but also have the experience and know-how to get us there, said Dunn. I'm excited to join a company that's building best-in-class services and tools for supply chain resiliency, and I look forward to scaling the organization to achieve our North Star goals.”

In her role at Resilinc, Dunn will direct the evolution and improvement of all business processes; she will report directly to CEO, Bindiya Vakil, and the board of directors. Her newly appointed position marks the third recent addition to Resilinc's expanding executive leadership team. In September, Resilinc also welcomed new Chief Financial Officer, Eric Goldwater, and Chief Technology Officer, Mark Vo.

About Resilinc:

Resilinc was founded to strengthen global supply chains, making them resilient, sustainable, transparent, and secure. We do this via our technology-driven solutions, which create an ecosystem where organizations can collaborate with their suppliers and customers with a spirit of transparency and trust to acquire unmatched visibility into their multi-tier supply networks and partner across tiers seamlessly to recover supply chains during disruptions.

Since our launch in 2010, Resilinc has defined the supply chain mapping, monitoring, and resiliency space and is widely considered the gold standard for supply chain resiliency worldwide. With over 1 million supplier sites mapped encompassing over 4 million parts and raw materials, we are our customers' first line of defense, helping them navigate supply disruptions. Our early-warning alert system monitors and predicts potential disruptions across suppliers, sites, and materials; our platform enables them to collaborate closely with their suppliers; our historical data-backed insights give them options on appropriate actions to take. Always innovating, our AI-powered predictive solutions can predict delivery delays, price movements, and supply constraints for raw materials and commodities before they happen. Resilinc helps our customers protect revenue and turn supply chain risks into opportunities to gain competitive advantage. Learn more at .

###