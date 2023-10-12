ECG Devices Market Revenue To Cross US$ 12.15 Billion At 7.4% CAGR By 2033| Persistence Market Research

According to the analysis conducted by Persistence Market Research, ECG Resting Systems held a substantial market share of about 55.4% within the global market during 2022. Overall, ECG devices accounted for a significant portion, contributing around 69.1% of the revenue share within the broader cardiac monitoring devices market, which was valued at approximately US$ 8.1 billion in 2022.

ECG devices play a crucial role in the early diagnosis of various cardiac diseases. Devices such as wearable Holter monitors and handheld ECG devices are primarily used to monitor heart rhythm. The increasing prevalence of cardiac arrest and growing awareness regarding the importance of early heart disease diagnosis are expected to drive the growth of the ECG devices market during the forecast period.

The primary driver behind this market's growth is the global increase in cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). CVDs rank among the top causes of mortality and represent a widespread health concern. Moreover, patient monitoring devices like ECG devices have gained popularity due to their user-friendliness and quick results in detecting CVDs. To mitigate the risks associated with heart disease, ECG tests are performed on individuals at risk, leading to a significant number of patients with cardiovascular diseases. Consequently, this large patient base is expected to propel the global ECG devices market in the forecast period.

By the end of 2033, the Asia Pacific ECG devices market is projected to dominate, surpassing other regions in terms of market share. Factors contributing to this dominance include the emergence of numerous ECG device manufacturers in the region, the substantial population in countries like India and China, the prevalence of an aging population, and the enhancement of healthcare facilities, all of which are expected to drive the ECG device market in this region.

