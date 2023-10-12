5 Sports Bars In Pittsburgh Worth Watching The Game At

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Pittsburgh is a city that lives and breathes sports, and some might argue that there's no better way to enjoy the game than at a sports bar with your buddies, a cold drink, and some delicious food.

Here's a roundup of Pittsburgh's top five sports bars that might be worth checking out whether you're a local or just visiting.

So, grab your black and yellow gear, and let's dive into the best sports bars in Pittsburgh!

1) Bigham Tavern



Located in Mount Washington, Bigham Tavern is a popular spot for locals to watch the game. With its impressive 30-beer selection and tasty pub grub, this bar is always packed with sports fans rooting for their favorite team.

Bigham Tavern has plenty of TV screens, so you'll have a perfect view of the game no matter where you sit or what game you want to watch.

2) Redbeard's on Sixth



Redbeard's on Sixth is the ultimate spot if you're looking for a sports bar with a fun and lively atmosphere. This bar has a bunch of flat-screen TVs, so you won't miss a single play, and the mural that features pirates-a nod to the Pittsburgh Pirates-is sure to amaze.

Redbeard's on Sixth serves up delicious burgers, wings, and craft beer, making it easy to get lost in the excitement of the game.

3) Carson City Saloon



Carson City Saloon is a three-level sports bar in Pittsburgh's Southside-a neighborhood known for its rich history. In fact, in 1896, the space that houses the bar was the German Savings Deposit Bank.

Carson City Saloon offers plenty of access to the big screen so you can follow every moment of the game-not just the highlight reel.

4) Cupka's Café



Located on the South Side, Cupka's Café is a no-frills sports bar-with its more classic feel-is a favorite among locals.

Cupkas Café caters to beer lovers with an extensive selection of cold beer on tap. It's the perfect spot to grab a drink and watch the game with friends.

5) Stinky's Bar and Grill



If you're looking for a low-key sports bar, look no further than Stinky's Bar and Grill in Lawrenceville. Featuring classic sports dive bar decor, Stinky's offers a wide variety of beers and award-winning pub-style food, including their famous wings. With 27 HDTVs around the bar, you'll be sure to catch every moment of the game.

Pittsburgh has plenty of great sports bars to choose from. From classic pubs to trendy hotspots, these bars offer a wide range of experiences for every kind of sports fan.