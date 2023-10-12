(MENAFN) During a security meeting in Baku, Aleksandr Bortnikov, the director of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), asserted that British special forces have been providing training to Ukrainian saboteurs. This instruction, according to Bortnikov, encompasses tactics for carrying out acts of terrorism and sabotage within Russian territory. Notably, the FSB chief claimed that among the potential targets were critical sites, including nuclear power plants.



Bortnikov revealed that in August, the FSB apprehended members of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group, who subsequently disclosed that they had received training from British special forces. Additionally, the British operatives were allegedly involved in orchestrating the strategic planning of these covert operations. The tasks assigned to this Ukrainian group encompassed a range of sabotage activities, targeting military installations, oil facilities, transport networks, and vital infrastructure. Notably, nuclear energy facilities, specifically the Smolensk and Kursk nuclear power plants, were identified as potential targets.



The FSB chief further highlighted previous attempts to stage similar attacks, citing incidents involving the Leningrad and Kalinin nuclear power plants. In those instances, anti-sabotage efforts successfully neutralized over 20 explosive devices that had been strategically placed on power lines leading to the stations. The revelation of these thwarted attempts serves to underscore the seriousness of the alleged threat and the critical importance of anti-sabotage measures in safeguarding vital infrastructure.



The claims put forth by the FSB director add a layer of complexity to the already tense geopolitical landscape involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom. The allegations of foreign involvement in training saboteurs for potential covert operations on Russian soil further heighten tensions in the region and demand careful scrutiny by the international community.



