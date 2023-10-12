Wrapping Up Hispanic Heritage Month, Texas Names First Female Hispanic Superintendent Of The Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Martha Salazar-Zamora, Superintendent of Tomball ISD, has earned the prestigious 2023 Texas Superintendent of the Year from the Texas Association of School Boards

TOMBALL, TEXAS, USA, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Martha Salazar-Zamora, Superintendent of Tomball ISD, has earned the prestigious 2023 Texas Superintendent of the Year from the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB). Salazar-Zamora, an exceptional leader, is the first Superintendent in Tomball ISD's history to claim the title of Texas Superintendent of the Year. She became the first female Hispanic Superintendent to receive this honor, marking a significant milestone in the Superintendent of the Year program's history.

Salazar-Zamora's selection as Texas Superintendent of the Year comes on the heels of Hispanic Heritage Month, a month that honors and recognizes the cultures and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans.

During their annual convention co-hosted with the Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA), TASB bestowed this esteemed recognition on this visionary leader. TASB Trustee Rolinda Schmidt, who chaired the selection committee, spoke highly of the candidates and the challenges public education leaders face. Salazar-Zamora's innovative approach and commitment to student success set her apart. Salazar-Zamora expressed her gratitude and dedication to the students, community, and public education in her acceptance speech.

“We were all so impressed by Dr. Salazar-Zamora's unmatched energy, enterprising spirit, and commitment to serving her students and community,” Schmidt said.“She is truly an advocate for her students and for creating opportunities for them to achieve their goals – whatever they may be.”

The Superintendent of the Year selection process is a nine-month journey, starting with nominations from school boards. With unanimous support, Tomball ISD Board of Trustees nominated Salazar-Zamora for the award during the April 2023 Board Meeting. Regional selection committees interviewed her; she ultimately emerged as one of the five state finalists.

Salazar-Zamora not only leads a fast-growth school district, but one of the highest academic achieving districts in the State of Texas, all while maintaining strong financial management practices. As the Team Tomball leader, she has elevated Tomball ISD into the Top Ranked School District in the Houston area, while also being honored as a 2023 H-E-B Excellence in Education Awards finalist in both Large School District and Outstanding School Board categories, the only school district in Texas recognized for one than one award.

Salazar-Zamora brings more than 36 years of experience in education and has led Tomball ISD as Superintendent of Schools since 2017. Under her visionary leadership, Tomball ISD has achieved academic excellence while maintaining strong financial management practices. Her dedication to innovation, academic achievement, and financial responsibility has elevated Tomball ISD to be a beacon of excellence.

Salazar-Zamora's commitment to public education and community service further underscores her exceptional contributions to the field. Leading almost 23,000 students and more than 3,100 employees district-wide, Salazar-Zamora is a role model and a trailblazer, serving as the first female Superintendent of TISD and the first Hispanic Superintendent of TISD. Her outstanding achievements and leadership will continue to impact Texas public education's future significantly.

Salazar-Zamora was named one of Houston's Top 30 Influential Women this year. She currently is a member of the Texas Education Agency (TEA) Commissioner's Cabinet, Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) President-Elect, President of Fast Growth School Coalition (FGSC), the Texas Representative on the American Association of School Administrators (AASA) Executive Committee, Vice President of The Council of Women School Executives (TCWSE), a member of the Hospital Corporation of America (HCA) Tomball Board of Trustees, a Board Member for the Greater Tomball Area Chamber of Commerce, and Past President of Texas Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents (TALAS).

