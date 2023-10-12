Ukraine receives USD1.15B grant from US

(MENAFN) The Ministry of Finance in Ukraine secured a grant of USD1.15 billion from the United States, facilitated through the World Bank's Multi-Donor Trust Fund.



“The funds are part of the fifth additional financing under the World Bank's Public Expenditure for Administrative Capacity Endurance in Ukraine (PEACE in Ukraine) project,” the news service of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine reports.



The project's objective is to provide partial reimbursement for State Budget outlays, particularly those concerning social and humanitarian expenses unrelated to the security and defense sector.



The grant funding serves to offset State Budget expenses, encompassing disbursements for specific state social assistance initiatives (such as aid to internally displaced persons, individuals with disabilities, low-income households, housing and utility subsidies), disbursements to the State Emergency Service, and remunerations for employees working in state agencies and educational institutions.



"We are extremely grateful to the U.S. Government for its solidarity and unprecedented support for Ukraine. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, the State Budget of Ukraine has already received USD 22.9 billion from the United States," declared Sergii Marchenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Finance.

