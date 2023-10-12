US lawmaker claims Israel knew about Hamas`s attack beforehand

(MENAFN) United States House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman, Michael McCaul, revealed in a press briefing on Capitol Hill that Egyptian authorities had forewarned Israeli counterparts of an impending large-scale assault by Hamas three days prior to its occurrence. McCaul's disclosure sheds light on an intelligence exchange between Egypt and Israel, indicating that a notification regarding the potential occurrence of such an event had been conveyed. While not delving into classified specifics, McCaul raised questions about the level of seriousness attached to this warning.



The Associated Press further reported that Israeli officials had allegedly disregarded multiple alerts from Cairo signaling Hamas' intent to undertake a significant action. Drawing on information from an Egyptian intelligence source, the news agency suggested that the Israeli government had perceived an attack originating from Gaza as unlikely, instead anticipating potential activity in the West Bank. This assessment, as put forth by the Israeli authorities, formed the basis of their response to the warnings issued by Egypt.



This revelation by Chairman McCaul underscores the complex dynamics surrounding intelligence-sharing and decision-making in the lead-up to significant geopolitical events. The acknowledgment of advanced warnings from Egypt adds a layer of scrutiny to Israel's strategic response, particularly in light of the subsequent large-scale assault by Hamas. The incident serves as a poignant reminder of the intricacies involved in preempting and mitigating potential security threats in the region.



