IMF commands Ukraine to assemble further taxes

(MENAFN) The head of the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) mission in Ukraine, Gavin Gray, has issued a cautionary message to the Ukrainian government, emphasizing the need for the nation to become more self-reliant in terms of financing. Gray stressed that as time progresses, the level of international support extended to Ukraine is anticipated to dwindle, necessitating a shift towards internal resource development for self-funding. In an interview with the news agency outlet, Gray outlined a key focus for Kiev: the enhancement of revenue collection capabilities, encompassing both tax and customs revenues.



Gray underscored the imperative for Ukraine to fortify its financial capacity, particularly in light of anticipated heightened social expenditures following the resolution of the ongoing conflict within the country. This signals a crucial step towards ensuring stable economic footing in the post-conflict period.



In March, the IMF greenlit a comprehensive four-year program that entails disbursing USD15.6 billion in loans to Kiev. Notably, the first two tranches, totaling over USD3.5 billion, have already been allocated. This financial infusion from the IMF has provided Ukraine with a vital lifeline, but Gray's remarks serve as a timely reminder of the imperative for the nation to develop a sustainable economic framework. The call for increased emphasis on revenue generation through tax and customs channels resonates as a proactive approach to safeguard Ukraine's fiscal future amidst the impending reduction of foreign assistance.



