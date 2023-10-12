22 Americans get killed in Israel-Hamas Conflict

(MENAFN) In a somber announcement, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre conveyed the devastating toll of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. At least 22 American citizens have lost their lives, caught in the crossfire of the strife, while an additional 17 individuals remain unaccounted for. This update marks a grim escalation from the previous day, when President Joe Biden disclosed that 14 Americans had fallen victim to the recent hostilities.



The precise locations of these casualties remain uncertain, leaving a painful ambiguity regarding whether they occurred within Israeli territory or in Palestinian areas. President Biden, in his address, also revealed a distressing development: an unspecified number of Americans have been taken captive by Hamas fighters, held as hostages in the midst of the chaos. The gravity of this situation prompted the White House to engage in intensive discussions with Israeli officials, striving to secure the safe release of these individuals.



In this grim backdrop, Press Secretary Jean-Pierre refrained from confirming whether the 17 Americans still unaccounted for are indeed being held as hostages. The uncertainty surrounding their whereabouts adds to the anguish and concern surrounding this tragic episode, as families anxiously await news of their loved ones amidst the tumultuous backdrop of the Israel-Hamas conflict. The toll on American lives continues to mount, casting a shadow over the ongoing efforts to seek resolution and restore stability in the region.



