World Bank head shows positive evaluation of Ukraine's reform progress

(MENAFN) During a roundtable discussion in Marrakech, World Bank Group President Ajay Banga expressed a favorable assessment of Ukraine's progress in implementing reforms.



He suggested that, under the right conditions, private investments could potentially cover a substantial portion of the country's recovery requirements. A correspondent for a Ukrainian news agency reported on the discussion.



The meeting also involved discussions between World Bank Group President Ajay Banga and Ukraine's Minister of Finance Marchenko. They explored strategies for Ukraine to attract increased private investments for future economic growth by establishing a transparent and consistent policy framework in crucial sectors.



He made it clear that he "was very glad to hear" from the minister that Ukraine was working on a multi-year plan that included reforms to boost competition and get the nation more in line with EU regulations.



Our estimations suggest that over one-third of Ukraine's future demands might be covered by private sector finance provided the right conditions are established, according to Banga.

