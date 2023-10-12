Inexpensive Hamas fighter jets made Israeli wall ‘useless’

(MENAFN) According to a recent report by The New York Times, Hamas, the Palestinian militant organization, managed to breach Israel's border security in a significant incursion, largely rendering the country's extensive border wall ineffective. The incursion, described as the most serious breach of Israeli security in fifty years, involved Hamas fighters infiltrating southern Israel, targeting over 20 towns and military installations. This operation resulted in a devastating toll, claiming the lives of both military personnel and civilians while taking numerous individuals hostage.



Senior Israeli security officials, in discussions with the newspaper, outlined the preliminary findings regarding this audacious breach. Deception emerged as a critical element of Hamas' strategy, with the organization successfully misleading Israel about its intentions. Additionally, Hamas identified a crucial vulnerability within the surveillance infrastructure along the Gaza border, capitalizing on this weakness to execute their operation.



Prior to this attack, Israel had held the belief that Hamas had been effectively deterred since the clashes in May 2021. Intercepted communications between militants seemed to support this assessment, suggesting that the organization did not pose an immediate threat. However, ongoing analysis is now underway to determine if these conversations were manipulated or staged, casting doubt on the accuracy of initial assessments.



The breach underscores a stark reality for Israeli security, highlighting the need for a reevaluation of their border defense strategies. The Times' report sheds light on how Hamas exploited weaknesses in the surveillance system and capitalized on a misjudgment of their intentions, ultimately rendering the extensive border wall largely ineffective in the face of this audacious incursion.



