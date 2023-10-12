Report On Mine Terrorism Against Azerbaijan Has Been Submitted To OSCE

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On October 11, 2023 at the traditional OSCE "Human Dimension"
conference in Warsaw, organized by the Permanent Representation of
Azerbaijan to the OSCE, an event was held on the impact of mine
aggression on human rights.
Moderator of the event, Elshad Iskandarov, ambassador on special
assignments of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, pointed out that
as a result of the nearly 30-year occupation, one-tenth of the
territory of Azerbaijan was deliberately contaminated with mines by
Armenia, and more than 1.5 million mines were planted in these
areas. Noting that Armenia planted new mines in the territories of
Azerbaijan even after the end of the 44-day war, the speaker
evaluated this as an indicator of hypocrisy in the peace rhetoric
of official Yerevan. Emphasizing that more than 300 Azerbaijanis
have become victims of mine terrorism in the last 2 years as a
result of this illegal activity of Armenia, E. Iskandarov noted
that only as a result of a limited-scale anti-terror operation,
full conditions have been created to end mine terrorism in
Garabagh.
Antonio Stango, president of the Italian Human Rights
Federation, who presented the report of the preliminary study on
the topic "Devastating effect of landmines on human rights" at the
event, stated that the contamination of Garabagh with mines is a
humanitarian tragedy, and as a result, Azerbaijan is the second
most landmine-contaminated country in Europe. As part of the
analysis of the report, it was stated that international justice
and humanitarian law, as well as basic human rights, were grossly
violated as a result of the 30-year mine terrorism carried out by
Armenia. Noting the massive violation of their right to health,
work, and education, which prevented more than 700 thousand former
IDPs from returning to their homeland, A.Stango stressed the
importance of launching the international human rights mechanism
and ensuring the payment of compensation to Azerbaijani citizens
affected by mines.
Ramil Azizov, Deputy head of ANAMA's Operations Department,
speaking at the event, gave detailed information about the demining
operations carried out in Garabagh after the occupation, and
reported that about 30,000 anti-personnel and more than 17,000
anti-tank mines have been detected and neutralized in an area of
2,636 hectares. He emphasized that Azerbaijan is implementing it at
the expense of its own internal capabilities.
In his speech, Denis Sammut, the executive director of the LINKS
European Foundation, who founded the "Mine-free South Caucasus"
regional campaign in 2018, said that regional cooperation in the
field of demining creates a historic opportunity for the creation
of mutual trust. He called on the European Union to provide
practical support to the region, especially to Azerbaijan, in
large-scale demining work, noting that this will serve
international partners to ensure sustainable peace in the
region.
The participants of the event, with the participation of a wider
group of experts, took the initiative to prepare a report and
submit it to the UN, which will contain specific proposals for the
launch of an international mechanism to restore the rights of
landmine victims as a result of the past Armenia-Azerbaijan
conflict.
