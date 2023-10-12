Series of earthquakes strike western Afghanistan, causing significant loss of life

(MENAFN) A series of powerful earthquakes struck western Afghanistan on Saturday, causing widespread devastation and a significant loss of life. The Taliban administration, which now governs Afghanistan, reported that the death toll from the tremors surpassed 2,000 people, with over 9,000 individuals suffering injuries. This official count is notably higher than previously reported figures, as the Red Crescent had initially cited 500 casualties.



The United States Geological Survey confirmed that a sequence of earthquakes occurred approximately 35 kilometers northwest of Herat, with one of them registering a magnitude of 6.3. These seismic events have inflicted substantial damage in the region.



Janan Sayeeq, the spokesperson for the Taliban's Ministry of Disasters, provided insights into the grim situation, disclosing that a total of 2,053 individuals had lost their lives, 9,240 were injured, and 1,329 houses had been damaged or destroyed. Several villages were reported as "completely flattened," with numerous people remaining trapped beneath the rubble.



The aftermath of this disaster has led to an urgent demand for critical supplies, including tents, medical resources, and food items, in the affected areas. Mr. Sayeeq issued an appeal to local businesses and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to step forward and provide assistance to the afflicted communities.



Initially, the United Nations had estimated a preliminary death toll of 320, but it subsequently clarified that the figures were still undergoing verification, indicating the challenge of assessing the full scope of the catastrophe. The situation highlights the immediate need for relief efforts to address the widespread suffering and destruction resulting from these earthquakes in western Afghanistan.



“Partners and local authorities anticipate the number of casualties to increase as search and rescue efforts continue amid reports that some people may be trapped under collapsed buildings,” it stated.

MENAFN12102023000045015682ID1107231963