President Ilham Aliyev Arrives In Kyrgyzstan For Visit (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 12. President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in the Kyrgyz
Republic to attend a meeting of the CIS Council of the Heads of
State, Trend reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at
Bishkek Manas International Airport.
The President of Azerbaijan was met by Chairman of the Cabinet
of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan - Head of the Presidential
Administration Akylbek Japarov and other officials.
