Azerbaijan State Service And Media Development Agency Expose Disinformation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. The Azerbaijan
State Service for Special Communication and Information Security
and the Media Development Agency made a statement on a video
message allegedly addressed to the Azerbaijani people on behalf of
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev which has been circulated in a
number of social network segments through fake accounts, Trend reports.
The mentioned video message was created using "deepfake"
technologies and does not reflect reality.
"We urge society to believe only information provided by
official sources; we remind that the official website of the
Azerbaijani President and accounts on social networks are
authoritative sources of information and cover the activities of
the Head of State in a prompt manner," the Azerbaijan State Service
and Media Development Agency said.
The Azerbaijan State Service for Special Communication and
Information Security and the Media Development Agency called on
citizens of Azerbaijan, reporters, and public activists to always
show integrity with regard to such cases and vigilance in
conditions when campaigns based on fake and false information are
gaining momentum at the global level. Cases of making and
disseminating fake videos on behalf of various individuals using
"deepfake" technologies were detected and prevented during the
44-day second Karabakh war, and the relevant structures around the
world are now working to combat and raise awareness of "deepfake",
which is seen as a new type of threat.
"Appropriate action is being ensured with regard to the said
fake video and its source," the Azerbaijan State Service and Media
Development Agency added.
