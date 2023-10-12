Parliament Adopts Statement On Anniversary Of Ilham Aliyev's Election As Azerbaijan's President


(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) has adopted a statement on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of Ilham Aliyev's election as President of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Parliament noted that Ilham Aliyev's activity as head of state of the Republic of Azerbaijan has passed a long way of development and achieved significant milestones.

Will be updated

