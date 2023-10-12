Ukrainian Mps Condemn Slanderous Campaign Against Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 12. Deputies of the
Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine have issued a statement in support of the
successful localized anti-terrorist measures in Azerbaijan's
Karabakh region and the reintegration process underway there,
Trend reports.
The MPs noted that after the capitulation of separatists in
Karabakh, a slanderous campaign to discredit Azerbaijan was
launched in the media. Radical elements in the Armenian diaspora
and some international media have intensified hate propaganda and
called for sanctions against Azerbaijan.
"We find this unacceptable. Azerbaijan took action on its
internationally recognized territory. After the surrender of the
armed formations, a large amount of illegally imported weapons and
ammunition, as well as heavy military equipment by the separatists
was found on the territory of Karabakh. In addition, the departure
of the Armenian population of Karabakh was not forced, this was
confirmed by the UN mission that arrived in Karabakh on October 1
and the representative of the US State Department [Matthew]
Miller," the Ukrainian MPs said.
