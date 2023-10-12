Kuwait Justice Minister Heads Delegation In GCC Justice Meeting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Housing Affairs Faleh Al-Rogobah headed Kuwait's delegation in the 33rd meeting of GCC Ministers of Justice in Oman on Thursday.

The Ministry of Justice said in a statement that the ministers discussed recommendations issued by undersecretaries of GCC justice ministers in their 25th meeting.

The ministers also issued important articles on enhancing legal and judicial cooperation. These include approving Oman's initiative to develop judicial coordination and approving the GCC project on fighting discrimination and hate speech, it said.

Moreover, they discussed further supporting the joint statement between the GCC and the European Union (EU) on executing the 2012 agreement on demarcation of maritime borders between Kuwait and Iraq in Khor Abdullah. (end)

