Kuwait Winter Land Opens Sunday

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 12 (KUNA) -- Chief Executive Officer of the Touristic Projects Company Fadhel A-Dosari announced on Thursday that the Winter Land entertainment park would open to the public on Sunday and would be ready to accomodate 15,000 visitors per day.

Al-Dosari speaking at a news conference declared that the first season was quite successful, as the number of visitors to the park had exceeded 600,000 within four months.

The project will proceed in the next coming years with the goal to entertain more than three million people per year. (end)

