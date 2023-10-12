Economic growth in Middle East, Central Asia to decelerate in 2023

(MENAFN) According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), economic growth in the Middle East and Central Asia is expected to decelerate this year. The primary drivers behind this slowdown are the oil-exporting economies within the region, which have chosen to maintain restrictions on crude production as a means of stabilizing global energy markets. The IMF's latest Regional Economic Outlook on the Middle East and Central Asia also attributes this deceleration to global economic headwinds and the implementation of stricter macroeconomic policies.



The IMF, headquartered in Washington, D.C., anticipates that the aggregate Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expansion for the broader Middle East and Central Asia region will reach 2 percent in the current year. This projection is notably lower than the 3.1 percent GDP growth estimate made by the IMF in May. A striking contrast can be observed in the region's economic performance, as it had achieved a growth rate of 5.6 percent in the previous year (2022). Looking ahead, the IMF foresees a gradual recovery, with an estimated expansion of 3.4 percent in 2024.



The decision of oil-exporting economies to maintain production caps in order to bring stability to the global energy markets has a significant impact on the economic trajectory of the region. Additionally, the IMF acknowledges that global economic challenges and the adoption of more stringent macroeconomic policies further contribute to the moderation in growth. This information underscores the multifaceted factors influencing the economic landscape of the Middle East and Central Asia, with implications for regional development and global energy dynamics.



“The need to address recurrent shocks has reduced policy space to support economic activity in many economies, and slow progress in comprehensive reform implementation is holding back investment, job creation, and inclusion while undermining resilience to shocks,” the IMF stated.

