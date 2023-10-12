Putin criticizes US stance towards Israeli-Palestinian conflict

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week international forum in Moscow, expressed strong criticism of the United States' handling of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Putin contended that the US had abandoned established international mechanisms for addressing the conflict, instead putting forth its own solution, which he now asserts has unequivocally failed. This departure from established protocols, which included the involvement of Russia and several other nations, led to the United States effectively monopolizing the negotiation process.



According to Putin, at a crucial juncture in this process, the Palestinian Authority found itself compelled to issue significant statements, firmly indicating its unwillingness to endorse the 'principles' presented by the United States. The Russian president attributed this stance primarily to Israel's policy on settlements. The failure of the United States-led approach, as highlighted by Putin, underscores a departure from a multilateral framework that had previously involved various stakeholders in the region.



Putin's remarks draw attention to a paradigm shift in United States policy, characterized by a distancing from established international instruments and a unilateral approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. This shift, Putin contends, has not only sidestepped the contributions of other key actors but has also ultimately proven ineffective in achieving a resolution to this longstanding issue in the Middle East.



