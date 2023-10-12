Phantoms, Iconic Roadsters And More At GIMS Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Anisha Bijukumar | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The World's Greatest Motorcars section in Qatar's edition of the Geneva International Motor Show shines as a beacon for vintage car enthusiasts in the country.

Featuring 13 classic cars, this section of the motor show being held at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre has many tales and spectacular stories waiting to be told to the public.

Among the star cars at this venue is the Phantom V which was bought in 1962 by the then Amir HH Sheikh Ahmad bin Ali Al Thani after it was showcased at the Geneva International Motor Show.

To one side, a classic car donning a Vatican number plate, used by the former Pope during his visit to India in 1964, is also displayed. The sleek Phantom VI bearing a Britain flag is also quite unmissable which was used by Queen Elizabeth II. Another car which belonged to the Maharaja (King) of Mysore in 1949 can also be found in the area.

"All of them have history behind it," said Curatorial Director Mohammad Luqman Ali Khan, who stated that these are the greatest cars because they have won top prizes in various competitions.

He further added that GIMS has a tradition of showcasing classic cars, and all the owners were contacted to bring in their finest heritage cars to feature in Qatar.

Luqman Ali Khan also added that this is just a pre-cursor to what they want to do in future. He said, "we want to do a concours d'Elegance where the numbers will be larger. Today you see 13 cars here, we intend to bring atleast 60 cars next time."

The Classics Gallery is a must-see for all discerning classic car buyers, collectors, or car enthusiasts to understand the rich tapestry of the world's automotive heritage.

This weekend is the last chance for Qatar residents to explore the motor show that is hosting 30 renowned automotive brands, including Toyota, Lexus, Porsche, Volkswagen, Lamborghini, KIA, Audi, McLaren, Mercedes-Benz, Vinfast, Chery, and much more as it draws to a close on Saturday, October 14, 2023.