Industrial Gases Market To Reach US$ 201.2 Billion By 2032, Poised For 7.6% CAGR In The Forecast Period

The industrial gases market size is influenced by various growth factors, with the pharmaceutical and electronic industries emerging as key drivers of demand. They also play a crucial role in other industries, particularly the food and beverage industry, as well as numerous production processes, which is what is causing this growth.







The industrial gases market is a dynamic sector with significant potential for development and growth. These gases, including nitrogen, oxygen, argon, carbon dioxide, and hydrogen, are the linchpin of various industries, from food and healthcare to electronics and energy. Innovation is driving the market, fueled by the demand for sustainable solutions like green hydrogen and the rise of specialty gases for high-tech applications.

In October 2023, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) introduced new measures targeting climate-warming industrial gases, specifically hydroflourocarbons (HFCs). This move is expected to have a significant impact on the industrial gases market.

The EPA's regulations will likely drive the demand for eco-friendly alternatives to HFCs, leading to innovation and diversification within the industrial gases sector. Moreover, it may foster global awareness of the environmental impact of industrial gases, potentially leading to standardized regulations worldwide.

Simultaneously, Atlas Copco's acquisition of medical gas system specialists in October 2023 indicates growing demand for specialized industrial gas services, particularly in healthcare. This expansion into specialized services could open new growth opportunities within the industrial gases market, driven by the need for diversified offerings and compliance with evolving regulations

Advanced storage solutions are enhancing safety and efficiency. The industry's sustainability efforts, particularly in carbon capture and utilization (CCU), are also gaining momentum. In the Asia Pacific region, a robust economy and industrialization are driving the market's growth. This overview highlights the evolving landscape of industrial gases and the promising opportunities it offers for future development.

Key Takeaways





The industrial gases market is expanding as a result of the high demand for oxygen in a variety of sectors, including healthcare, metalworking, construction, and aerospace.

The oil and gas sector is a key driver of industrial gas demand, particularly in critical operations like refining, separation, and pipeline management.



Nitrogen emerges as a prominent industrial gas due to its cost-effectiveness, safety, and versatility, finding applications in various industrial processes.

Within the industrial gases domain, the manufacturing industry takes the lead, leveraging these gases in processes such as welding, cutting, heat treatment, and electronics manufacturing.

Packaged industrial gases , conveniently delivered in cylinders and tanks, dominate the market, offering flexibility across diverse industries. The Asia Pacific region holds a dominant position in the industrial gases market, benefiting from its expanding economy, rapid industrialization, and the growth of the healthcare sector.

Driving Factor

Growth in the food and beverage (F&B) Industry

The Industrial Gases Market is expanding significantly in a number of industries. These gases are essential in the food and beverage sector for maintaining the quality of goods including meat, fish, and vegetables. Additionally, they improve the sensory experience of carbonated drinks. Numerous industrial gases are used in food packaging to maintain freshness and avoid deterioration. Consumer lifestyle changes and an increase in the use of packaged foods are the main causes of this increase.

Demand from the Oil & Gas Industry

The oil and gas industry consumes a lot of industrial gases, especially for operations like refining and separation. The demand for gases like nitrogen and argon is anticipated to increase significantly as global oil consumption is expected to rise. This sector is further supported by India's large refining capacity.

Restraining Factor

High Capital Expenditure

Establishing a production and distribution plant required a significant capital investment. Infrastructure for industrial gas generation, storage, and transportation costs a lot of money to create and maintain. This barrier to entry may deter smaller businesses from entering the market. The extended timeline for returns on these expenditures can also be highly challenging for businesses, which restricts market expansion.

Growth Opportunities

Development of the healthcare industry

The vital role that medical gases play in healthcare was made clear by the COVID-19 epidemic. It is projected that there will continue to be an increase in demand for medical oxygen and other specialty gases. Industrial gas suppliers have extra potential to market medical gases and related equipment because to the developing healthcare sector in developing countries.

Modernization and Quickly Developing Technology

Recent technological developments have led to the creation of new industrial gas usage. For instance, advances in cryogenic technology and gas separation are enabling the development of novel applications in industries including electronics, biology, and pharmaceuticals. Businesses that invest in R&D to leverage these technologies will be at a competitive advantage.

