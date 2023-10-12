Flower Turbines' Charging Stations Tested As Durable And Safe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Wind and Solar E-bike Charging Poles

ZW Charging Station in Leiderdorps

ZW Charging Station in Oostzaan

ZW Charging Station in Tilburg

ZW Charging Station in Nissewaard

Flower Turbines' Charging Stations have withstood hurricanes in both the Netherlands and Texas.

LUBBOCK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Flower Turbines ' wind/solar off-grid Charging Stations have withstood hurricanes in both the Netherlands and Texas. If you are going to put a wind turbine on the street, you want to be very sure it's durable and safe.The turbine has been tested at 200 kilometers per hour (120 mph) wind with no mechanical problems. It also starts below 4 kilometers per hour (2 mph) whereas most turbines start at about 9. That combination indicates the quality of the aerodynamics and design.The Charging Station is used to generate energy off-grid with wind, solar, and a battery to charge small mobility and electronic devices. They are quiet, bird-friendly, safe, and durable.Here is truck testing of Flower Turbines: small-sized turbines (used in our charging station): and medium-sized turbines: .Here are videos of the Wind/Solar Charging Stations in operation:Flower Turbines makes beautiful and technologically advanced small wind turbines. It also provides on-grid and solar-only charging stations, along with three sizes of beautiful wind turbines. For more information, please contact us at or visit our website at .Flower Turbines BV, the EU branch of the company, won the Dutch government sustainability award in two separate years for this product.EU Website:Follow us on Social Media in both the EU and US to make sure you get the latest updates, which may vary depending on new product availability:LinkedIn EU:LinkedIn US:Facebook EU:Facebook US:Instagram:Twitter: (@flowerturbines)Vimeo:Youtube:Contact the EU team atContact the US team atIf you have a project, we strongly encourage you to describe it to us first:For our luxury artistic brand:Facebook:LinkedIn:Instagram:Twitter:Youtube:Flower Turbines has external validation as a top company:-Flower Turbines has been awarded the“Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label, a proof of high standards in profitability and sustainability to protect the environment. Here is a link to the page about Wind Tulips on the Solar Impulse website:- Flower Turbines was a winner of Pepperdine Graziado Business Schools annual Most Fundable Companies in America list. Flower Turbines was judged to be in the top 10 among 4500 startup companies examined.- Winner of the Dutch government sustainability award for two separate years.Invest now by visitingFlower Turbines is raising funds through equity crowdfunding Regulation A atThis is its fourth raise on StartEngine and two of the previous raises were sold out.Purchase our available products atThose in the EU can buy by quotation from their staff atOutside of those areas, contact for a custom quotation.Disclaimer: Investors should read the Offering Circular and Risks related to this offering before investing. This Reg A+ offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the entire investment.

Support US

Flower Turbines

+1 8063181116



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Flower Turbines Brand Video