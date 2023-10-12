Intraocular Lens Market To Reach US$ 5.6 Billion By 2028 | Report By TMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Intraocular Lens (IOL) Market plays a vital role in the field of ophthalmology and vision correction. IOLs are medical devices that are surgically implanted into the eye, primarily during cataract surgery, to replace the eye's natural lens. They are also used in refractive lens exchange procedures. This market analysis delves into the various facets of the global intraocular lens market, forecasting its growth trajectory and underlying factors shaping its development.In 2020, the global intraocular lens market was valued at $3.9 billion. Over the forecast period from 2021 to 2028, it is estimated to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9%, ultimately reaching a total market value of US$5.6 billion by the end of 2028.Obtaining a PDF sample for Industrial Insights and Business Intelligence–Intraocular lenses are indispensable in the treatment of cataracts and vision correction. These medical devices are instrumental in restoring vision for individuals who have had their natural lenses removed due to cataract surgery. Additionally, IOLs are utilized in refractive lens exchange procedures. The market offers a range of IOLs, with two primary segments based on functionality: standard IOLs and premium IOLs.Key Market DriversRising Ophthalmic Conditions: The global intraocular lens market is set to expand due to the increasing prevalence of ophthalmic and ocular conditions. The American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) reports that more than 24 million people in the United States, aged 40 and above, are afflicted by cataracts each year. Furthermore, around 65% of individuals aged 60 years and above are expected to experience cataract-related issues. This demographic trend contributes to the growing demand for intraocular lenses.Growing Adoption of Premium IOLs: The surge in awareness and acceptance of premium IOLs among patients worldwide is another substantial factor driving market growth. Favorable recommendations from healthcare professionals and providers, combined with patient trust, boost the adoption of premium IOLs, further augmenting the global intraocular lens market.Lists out all the prominent companies operating in the Intraocular Lens (IOL) market. They are as follows:.Abbott Medical Optics.Alcon (Novartis AG).Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.Bausch & Lomb, Inc..Hoya Surgical Optics.Calhoun Vision, Inc..Staar Surgical CompanyInquire more about this report before purchase -Highlights of the Report#1. This report comprehensively explains customer behavior and growth patterns in the Intraocular Lens market.#2. The report sheds light on the lucrative business prospects of the Intraocular Lens market#3. The readers will gain an insight into the upcoming products and related innovations in the Intraocular Lens market#4. The report provides details about the key strategic initiatives adopted by the key players functioning in the Intraocular Lens market#5. The authors of the Intraocular Lens report have scrutinized the segments considering their profitability, market demand, sales revenue, production, and growth potential#6. In the geographical analysis, the Intraocular Lens report examines the current market developments in various regions and countriesHave Any Query? Ask to Analyst:Market SegmentationProduct Types:.Monofocal IOL.Multifocal IOL.Toric IOL.Accommodative IOL.OthersEnd-users:.Hospitals.Ophthalmology Clinics.Ambulatory Surgery Centers.Eye Research InstitutesRegional Coverage.North America.Europe.Asia Pacific.Latin America.Middle East & AfricaMore Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research -Enteric Disease Testing Market - Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth DriversPain Management Therapeutics Market – Market Growth Analysis, Future Scenario

