(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his discontent with the European Union's current approach towards Russian energy supplies, particularly natural gas, during his address at the Russian Energy Week forum. Putin asserted that Russia fails to comprehend the rationale behind the European Union's decision to forego Russian energy supplies, emphasizing the significance of Russian gas exports to Europe. He criticized what he perceives as a lack of common sense in certain European capitals, including Germany, and questioned the wisdom behind their behavior in the European energy market.



Putin further articulated his concerns about the handling of Russian gas pipelines passing through Ukraine. He found it surprising that European nations did not advocate for the reopening of one of these pipelines after it was shut down, citing a lack of practicality in their approach. Additionally, he used this opportunity to offer a critical perspective on the Western political system, stating that it occasionally elevates individuals to leadership positions who may not possess the highest level of intelligence.



In summary, President Putin's remarks at the Russian Energy Week forum underscored Russia's bewilderment at the European Union's decision to forgo Russian energy supplies and his critique of certain European capitals' handling of the situation. He also took the opportunity to express skepticism about the effectiveness of the Western political system in selecting its leaders.



