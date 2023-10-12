Ukraine’s former PM stresses importance of recovering Russian frozen assets

(MENAFN) Arseniy Yatsenyuk, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine from 2014 to 2016 and the current head of the Kyiv Security Forum (KSF), stressed the importance of Russia's frozen assets in compensating for the losses incurred by Ukraine due to the aggressor's actions. A Ukrainian news agency reported.



Yatsenyuk highlighted that while the frozen assets do not cover the entirety of Ukraine's losses, their transfer to Ukraine and those affected by Russia's actions represents a vital step towards redressing the aggressor's crimes.



Additionally, he emphasized that the Kyiv Security Forum has been highly focused on the issue of reclaiming the frozen assets, amounting to over EUR 300 billion, which belong to Russia and are currently frozen across the globe.



“I consider this task to be one of Ukraine's strategic priorities, as I have repeatedly stated publicly and privately,” the chief of the Kyiv Security Forum mentioned.



Yatsenyuk stressed the critical importance of broadening the network of allies who stand in support of Ukraine's legitimate request.

