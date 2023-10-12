Finnish police investigate possible sabotage of undersea gas pipeline to Estonia

(MENAFN) Finnish police have initiated a criminal investigation into the potential sabotage of an undersea gas pipeline connecting Finland and Estonia. The pipeline was forced to shut down over the weekend due to a leak, prompting concerns about the integrity of this crucial energy infrastructure.



Finland's National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is leading the inquiry and has commenced the process of gathering evidence at the site of the leak. This incident, located in Finland's economic zone, occurred on the Balticconnector pipeline, which serves to link the two NATO allies. In addition to the gas pipeline, a telecommunications cable was also affected by the incident.



The primary objective of the investigation is to determine whether the damage to the Balticconnector pipeline was the result of intentional actions or an accidental occurrence, and to identify any individuals or entities involved in the incident. Finnish authorities have already eliminated the possibility of an operational mishap, indicating that the damage appears to have resulted from "external activity."



As the investigation is still in its early stages, the NBI has reported that "traces have been detected in the seabed" near the site of the leak. However, specific details regarding these traces have not been disclosed at this time. The incident raises concerns about the security and resilience of critical energy infrastructure in the region and its potential geopolitical implications.

