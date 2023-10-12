Ukraine’s 2024 budget deficit to be around 21 percent of GPD

(MENAFN) During his address at the annual autumn meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal revealed that Ukraine is anticipated to need approximately USD42 billion in financial assistance to address the budget deficit for the year 2024.



This substantial financial requirement underscores the significance of international support and cooperation to help stabilize Ukraine's fiscal situation, as reported by a news agency, citing the Prime Minister's statements on his Facebook page.



As stated by the chief of the administration, "international support is one of the main factors that helped Ukraine resist Russia’s full-scale aggression. Next year's budget deficit will be about 21 percent of GDP."



"We expect support from all our partners, which will allow the government to meet its basic social obligations to pay pensions, salaries to doctors and teachers, and to help those whose homes have been destroyed by Russia,” Shmyhal emphasized.



Shmyhal noted that all the tax revenues collected are specifically allocated to bolster Ukraine's security and defense efforts.

MENAFN12102023000045015839ID1107231928