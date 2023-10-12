Biden reassures ongoing labors to protect hostage release held by Hamas

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, President Joe Biden reassured the public that significant efforts were underway to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas, including American citizens. He expressed unwavering hope for a positive outcome but refrained from divulging specific details of these efforts.



"We're working on every aspect of the hostage crisis in Israel, including deploying experts to advise and assist with recovery efforts," he informed a crowd of leaders of the Jewish community "Now, the press are going to shout to me, and many of you are, that you know ... what are you doing to bring these -- get these folks home? If I told you, I wouldn't be able to get them home. Folks, there’s a lot we're doing, a lot we’re doing.”



"I have not given up hope of bringing these folks home," he also said. "But the idea that I'm going to stand here before you and tell you what I'm doing is bizarre. So, I hope you understand how bizarre I think it would be to try to answer that question."



Previously, the White House stated that the United States was exploring a range of possibilities for the rescue of Americans in captivity by Hamas. However, at the same time, a spokesperson acknowledged that there were no recent developments regarding their status or location.

