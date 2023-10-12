Lanthanein Resources Acquires Ground Next To Significant REE Drill Hits

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Lanthanein Resources Ltd (ASX:LNR, OTC:FRNRF) technical director Brian Thomas tells Proactive the company has applied for additional tenure to the east and north of two reconnaissance roadside aircore drill holes that returned significant assays targeting rare earth elements (REEs) in the shallow Loxton Parilla Sands at the Murraydium Project in South Australia. The application for the new exploration licences follows the recent receipt of assay results from the roadside drilling program at Murraydium. The drill program targeted ionic clay-hosted rare earths within the Loxton-Parilla Sands unit which are present throughout the Murray Basin in South Australia and Victoria.

Thomas said:“As a result of the significant assay results received from the roadside drilling program immediately adjacent to the eastern boundary of the Bordertown Block at the Murraydium Project in the South East of South Australia, we have applied for tenure to the east and north of those drill hits.

“These significant results once again confirm the exciting exploration opportunity in the region for ionic clay hosted rare earth deposits as evidenced by AR3 who have outlined an extensive mineralised system at Koppamurra where shallow near surface exploration has delineated a recently upgraded JORC Resource of REEs.”

