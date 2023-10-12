Catalyst Metals Welcomes Strong Quarterly Production At Plutonic Gold Mine

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Catalyst Metals Ltd (ASX:CYL) CEO James Champion de Crespigny tells Proactive that since taking control of the Plutonic Gold Mine in Western Australia at the end of June the company has delivered significantly improved operating results. The ASX-lister produced 6,694 ounces of gold in September under new management and reported increases across all key operating metrics compared to 18 months earlier, including a 17% increase in gold produced, 37% increase in ore processed, 24% increase in material movement and 23% increase in underground development metres.

“Catalyst has installed a high calibre management team who are driving cultural and behavioural changes and we are seeing the first demonstrable signs that strategy is working,” de Crespigny said.

“Obviously, these quarterly results are a considerable improvement on the mine's past performance.

“The task we have set ourselves at Plutonic is delivering consistent results, quarter-in, quarter-out.

“We believe we are a small, focused team, very determined to meet this objective.”

