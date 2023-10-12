Dynamic Metals Defines 2.8Km Lithium Anomaly At Widgiemooltha

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

Dynamic Metals Ltd (ASX:DYM) managing director Karen Wellman tells Proactive the company has defined a 2.8 kilometre lithium anomaly during first pass soil sampling at its Pioneer Dome West target, part of the larger Widgiemooltha Project in the Goldfields region of Western Australia. The Pioneer Dome West tenement sits on the recently granted E15/1721 licence and covers 20 kilometres of strike along the highly prospective western side of the Pioneer Dome. It is adjacent to Essential Metals' Dome North lithium project, which hosts a mineral resource of 11.2 million tonnes grading 1.2% lithium oxide and is subject to proposed acquisition by Develop Global.

Dynamic is focused on advancing a highly prospective portfolio of future facing critical minerals projects in Australia. The Company completed a successful IPO in January 2023 raising $7 million to fully fund an aggressive exploration program across the portfolio.

Dynamic's flagship project, Widgiemooltha, covers an extensive area of c.880km2 extending between Norseman and Kambalda. The region is well known for its numerous nickel and gold mines, but more recently has emerged in significance for its lithium mineralisation and prospectivity.

