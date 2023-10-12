Sempsunai 2.0 Unveils The Future Of Memecoin Ecosystem With Innovative Features And A Commitment To Safety

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

SempsunAI 2.0 , the groundbreaking community-driven token built on the Ethereum blockchain, is proud to announce its official launch on October 13, 2023. This revolutionary project is set to redefine the memecoin landscape with its pioneering use of artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology to safeguard against scams while fostering community growth and financial empowerment.

SempsunAI 2.0 is more than just a meme token; it's a movement, a community, and a promise of a brighter future for meme enthusiasts everywhere.

Empowering the Meme Industry with SempsunAI 2.0

At its core, SempsunAI 2.0 is driven by a dedicated team of individuals who share a passion for memes and a vision for a safer, more transparent meme token ecosystem. The project's journey began with a close-knit circle of experienced business leaders and forex traders who encountered challenges in the meme token space. These setbacks fueled their determination to create a reliable and trustworthy project.

One of the cornerstones of SempsunAI 2.0 is the "Sempsuns family," a symbol of the founders' 30 years of friendship and business acumen. This seasoned team has navigated various economic landscapes, showcasing their visionary nature and ability to anticipate market shifts.

SempsunAI 2.0 Tools & Features

SempsunAI 2.0 offers a comprehensive suite of tools and features designed to empower its community and enhance the meme token experience:

Explore and participate in the vibrant world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) within the SempsunAI 2.0 ecosystem.The project has established strategic partnerships with existing companies, aiming to expand internationally and increase utility.Users canDedicate themselves to personal and financial growth with SempsunAI 2.0's live academy, which offers valuable insights into financial literacy, leadership, and AI skills.Token holders gain exclusive access to a tested AI income trading protocol in Phase 3, offering unique benefits and opportunities.Loyal holders are rewarded with 5% of the supply allocated to staking and farming opportunities.Users can Protect their investments with the SempsunAI 2.0 Safe Grad Mobile App, available on iOS, Android, and the web. Leveraging advanced AI technology, this app thoroughly analyzes meme smart contracts, liquidity, and various other factors to provide a reliable investment score, safeguarding cryptocurrency enthusiasts from potential scammers and unscrupulous token creators.

By harnessing the power of AI and blockchain technology, SempsunAI 2.0 is creating a robust platform to shield the meme community from scams and promote safe and responsible investing.

Tokenomics: A Blueprint for Success

SempsunAI 2.0 has meticulously designed its tokenomics to ensure the long-term sustainability and growth of the project. The token allocations are as follows:



Uniswap Liquidity: 70%

Investors & DEV Team: 16%

Exchanges Listing: 6%

Rewards: 5% Marketing Wallet: 3%

The token transactions are subject to taxes to support the project's liquidity and marketing efforts:

Buying Tax: 3%



1% Tax Back To Liquidity Pool 2% Tax Marketing Wallet

Selling Tax: 4%



1% Tax Back To Liquidity Pool

1% Tax Auto Burning - Dragon Wallet 2% Tax Marketing Wallet

SempsunAI2.0 stands out as one of the very few meme tokens to undergo professional high-level audits before launch, alongside proactively submitting their registration to CMC, CG, and DEXs even prior to their official launch. The project's smart contract has been meticulously audited by Solidity Finance, ensuring the highest level of security and transparency.

Join the SempsunAI 2.0 Movement

SempsunAI 2.0 invites users to join its journey in reshaping the meme token landscape. With a commitment to innovation, community empowerment, and financial literacy, SempsunAI 2.0 is poised to become a leader in the memecoin ecosystem.

"We are so excited to have you with us. Now let's get to work building the next generation of DeFi!" - SempsunAI 2.0 Team

For more information, users can visit , follow SempsunAI 2.0 on Twitter , and join SempsunAI 2.0's Telegram community.

About SempsunAI 2.0

SempsunA I2.0 is a community-driven token built on the Ethereum blockchain, leveraging artificial intelligence and blockchain technology to create a safe and transparent meme token ecosystem. With a commitment to innovation, financial empowerment, and community growth, SempsunAI 2.0 is reshaping the future of memecoins.

Visit for more information.

SempsunA I2.0

Khalid Shaath

