Get $1,200 In Bonuses For Bears Vs Commanders With Draftkings Promo Code

This game between the Commanders and the Bears will take place on October 6, at FedEx Field!

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. 21+.

Bears vs Commanders Preview

The Chicago Bears will go head-to-head against the Washington Commanders on October 6, 2023. Week five of the NFL season sees this huge game occur, with both teams looking to secure a victory. The Bears come into this one off the back of four straight losses, most recently losing out to the Broncos 31-28. Will they recover from this bad run with a result against the Commanders? The commanders hold a record of 2-2 so far this season; however, are coming off the back of two straight losses against the Bills and Eagles. However, they did win their first two games this season against the likes of the Cardinals and the Broncos. Both teams will be coming into this one looking to end a bad run of form. Who will come out on top?

Bears vs Commanders Odds

Spread

Bears +6 (-110)

Commanders -6 (-110)

Moneyline

Bears (+205)

Commanders (-250)

Total Points

Over 45 (-110)

Under 45 (-110)

Which states is DraftKings legal in?

DraftKings is legal in each of the following states: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:



Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY - Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA - Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV - Call 1-800-522-4700

MI - Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA - Call 1-800-327-5050 NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DraftKings Promo Code Terms and Conditions

