Toolsgroup Announces New User Interface For Enhanced User Experience And Supply Chain Performance

(MENAFN- News Direct) --News Direct--

ToolsGroup , a global leader in retail and supply chain planning and optimization software, is announcing the launch of a dramatically improved user experience for its industry-leading Service Optimizer 99+ (SO99+) supply chain planning solution. SO99+ release 8.62 introduces a sleek and modern interface, incorporating the latest UI/UX design principles. This reflects ToolsGroup's continued commitment to creating products that are intuitive and user-friendly, leading to greater adoption and improved business performance.

With a clean, sophisticated interface and feature enhancements, SO99+ aligns the latest software design trends with user requirements to elevate the user experience. While familiar favorite capabilities remain – including personalized dashboards and custom alerts – ToolsGroup has also added important new capabilities to SO99+ in this release, such as enhanced seasonality clustering and aggregate forecasting functions. The latest enhancements make it easier than ever for companies to leverage machine learning, streamline processes, and maximize efficiency, empowering teams to make better, faster planning and execution decisions.

“At ToolsGroup, we pride ourselves on our close collaboration with our customers, gathering their input to continuously improve our product so that we can empower users to navigate the supply chain,” said Sahil Gupta, Chief Product Officer.“This refresh of our user interface is the result of deep conversations with the people who work closely with our software to plan on a day-to-day basis and the latest trends in modern web design. Ultimately, our goal is to deliver AI-powered supply chain solutions that are easy to use – as this is how modern users are best able to drive business results.”

“Our customers rely on SO99+ every day to drive the supply chain decisions that power enhanced business performance and customer experience. We have been eagerly anticipating the new user interface and look forward to imminently implementing a wealth of enhanced capability,” said James Triggs, Managing Director at Brookes Supply Chain Solutions.“We're thrilled to collaborate with such a dynamic and technologically innovative supply chain technology partner that we have in ToolsGroup.”

Watch ToolsGroup's new SO99+ product video for a first look at the enhanced interface HERE .

About ToolsGroup

ToolsGroup's innovative AI-powered solutions enable retailers, distributors, and manufacturers to navigate through supply chain uncertainty. Our retail and supply chain planning suites empower a new level of intelligent decision making and unlock powerful business improvements in forecast accuracy, service levels, and inventory - delighting customers and achieving financial and ESG KPIs. Stay in touch with ToolsGroup on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , or visit .

Meir Kahtan

+1 917-864-0800

View source version on newsdirect: